Vice-captain Salman Ali Agha says Green Shirts' focus solely on Australia series

Pakistan white-ball team vice-captain Salman Ali Agha addressing the media persons at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). — Reporter

KARACHI: Pakistan white-ball team vice-captain Salman Ali Agha said Saturday that the team's current focus was solely one the upcoming series against Australia scheduled to begin from November 4.

"Each player is motivated to perform well here, and we’ve strategised keeping Australian conditions and their strengths in mind," said Salman while speaking to media persons in Melbourne.

He mentioned that the team has only been in Melbourne for two days, and while the playing XI is yet to be finalised, coach Jason Gillespie’s guidance has been instrumental in helping players adjust to local conditions.

He further highlighted that this series marks Pakistan’s return to ODI cricket after nearly a year, saying, "The colour of kit may have changed but the bat and ball remain the same. We’re focusing on delivering our best with simplicity."

The vice-captain also expressed confidence in Pakistan’s pace attack, emphasising that the fast bowlers’ ability to bowl at 140 kph and above is a significant advantage for the team.

Speaking about star players Babar Azam, Shaheen Shah Afridi, and Naseem Shah and their absence from the recently-concluded England series, Salman said they were not dropped but were given rest to recover after playing non-stop.

Salman's comments come after the three players were given a break from the last two Tests against England which the Green Shirts won 2-1l last month.

He added that 30-year-old batter, even when he is not the captain any more, stays actively involved and frequently shares valuable insights with the team.

The vice-captain expressed confidence that all three will return fresh and ready to perform well against Australia.