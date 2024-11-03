Jennifer Lopez makes first public appearance with son

Jennifer Lopez was snapped in Los Angeles as she went out with her son Max for lunch, a day after she reportedly talked to Matt Damon about estranged husband Ben Affleck.

As MailOnline reported, the 55-year-old singer was spotted at Nobu along with her teenage son, which Lopez shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

For the lunch date, the Hit On The Floor singer donned a white turtleneck top with a pair of low-waisted, wide-leg trousers.

Her outing comes after the Ain't Your Mama singer was reportedly still obsessed with her estranged husband.

As per a tipster privy to In Touch, Lopez is still holding on to her marriage with the 52-year-old actor even when she was the one who initiated the divorce filing.

The insider dished that “she claims to be moving on from Affleck, the truth is quite the opposite.”

The singer filed for divorce with the actor on August 20, 2024, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason.

The couple got engaged in the early 2000s and the parted ways. Lopez and Affleck rekindled their romance in 2021 and married in Las Vegas in 2022.