Kate Middleton quietly ‘cheerleading’ Prince Harry, Meghan Markle

Kate Middleton has reportedly taken a leading role in promoting reconciliation within the royal family in regards to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's return to royal life.



According to In Touch Weekly, the Princess of Wales encouraged her husband, Prince William, to prioritize love and family values over past resentments.

An insider revealed to the publication that Kate, who recently revealed that she has now been cancer free, has been “quietly cheerleading” Harry and Meghan’s recent achievements.

They also claimed that it was Kate who convinced the Royal family members, including the Prince of Wales, to publically mark Harry’s birthday in September.

“Princess Kate, as the future queen, has no fears of ostracization and has been quietly cheerleading the wayward couple’s return to royal life,” they said.

The insider added that Kate has been “telling her heir-apparent husband, in no uncertain terms, that this is not the time for resentment, they needed to show the world that love and family are front and center of their values.”

As for the Duke of Sussex, the birthday wish “meant the world to him,” the insider added.