David, Victoria Beckham avoiding 'weird' Tom Cruise: Source

David and Victoria Beckham were reportedly left unimpressed by Tom Cruise's intense mannerism

November 03, 2024

Tom Cruise is reportedly trying to grow ties with David Beckham and Victoria Beckham.

However, in doing so the Mission: Impossible actor is reportedly invading their privacy, and therefore the UK power couple has been avoiding him, reported In Touch Weekly.

As per a tipster, “They aren’t blowing him off completely” despite that the fact that he is “focused on wooing them” with his frequent visits in Florida.

The source also added, “They’ve responded once or twice but they’re not committing to anything.”

“They think he’s a little weird — he has to control every social situation, and they’re not into that!” the source also claimed.

This report comes as a shock to fans as recently it was established that the Beckham couple is trying to make their place among USA’s “elites,” and Tom Cruise is a devoted Scientology member.

The second source dished that when the Beckam’s first came to LA “there were so many other power players,” that “they ended up going back to London feeling a bit sheepish, but they’re ready to try again,”

However, now they “feel like Miami is a place where they have the potential to become the big fish, but it’s going to require throwing their wealth and status around.”

