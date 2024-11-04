Pakistani runners shine at NYC Marathon with 12 finishing under four hours

Pakistani-American runners Yawar Siddiqui (left), Fasih Ul Saleh (centre) and Dr Salman Khan pose with their medals after the New York City Marathon in New York, US, on November 3, 2024. — Supplied

KARACHI: Pakistani runners demonstrated an impressive performance at the 2024 New York City Marathon, one of the world's largest and most challenging courses, with 12 runners finishing in under four hours.

Danish Elahi emerged as the fastest Pakistani, completing the marathon in an impressive three hours, 26 minutes, and 50 seconds.

Following closely was Rufi Shehzada, who finished with a time of 3:32:22, while Pakistani-American Babar Ghias clocked in at 3:38:53.

Other standout performances under four hours included Ammar Mumtaz, Prem Kumar, and Rehman Azhar.

Pakistani runner Danish Elahi poses with his family while holding a Pakistani flag after the New York City Marathon in New York, US, on November 3, 2024. — Supplied

Meanwhile, Khoula Ahmed, a Norwegian-Pakistani runner, was the fastest female from Pakistan, finishing with a commendable time of 3:43:02.

She was followed by Maheen Sheikh and Kaukab Sarwar, rounding out the top three Pakistani women in the marathon.

This year's NYC Marathon saw 36 Pakistani runners, both local and overseas nationals, competing alongside thousands from across the globe.

A combination of images shows Norwegian-Pakistani Khoula Ahmed (left) and Karachi-based runner Kaukab Sarwar with their medals after the New York City Marathon in New York, US, on November 3, 2024. — Supplied

The contingent included Pakistani-Americans, as well as Pakistani expats from Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.

Meanwhile, in the men's elite category, Dutch runner Abdi Nageeye claimed first place, completing the course in two hours, seven minutes, and 39 seconds. Kenya's Evans Chebet and Albert Korir finished second and third, respectively.

Pakistani runner Rehman Azhar poses with his medal after the New York City Marathon in New York, US, on November 3, 2024. — Supplied

Additionally, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui led the women's elite field with a time of 2:24:35, followed by compatriots Hellen Obiri and Vivian Cheruiyot.

Results of Pakistani (including diaspora) runners from NYC Marathon: