Pakistani runners shine at NYC Marathon with 12 finishing under four hours

November 04, 2024
KARACHI: Pakistani runners demonstrated an impressive performance at the 2024 New York City Marathon, one of the world's largest and most challenging courses, with 12 runners finishing in under four hours.
Danish Elahi emerged as the fastest Pakistani, completing the marathon in an impressive three hours, 26 minutes, and 50 seconds.
Following closely was Rufi Shehzada, who finished with a time of 3:32:22, while Pakistani-American Babar Ghias clocked in at 3:38:53.
Other standout performances under four hours included Ammar Mumtaz, Prem Kumar, and Rehman Azhar.
Meanwhile, Khoula Ahmed, a Norwegian-Pakistani runner, was the fastest female from Pakistan, finishing with a commendable time of 3:43:02.
She was followed by Maheen Sheikh and Kaukab Sarwar, rounding out the top three Pakistani women in the marathon.
This year's NYC Marathon saw 36 Pakistani runners, both local and overseas nationals, competing alongside thousands from across the globe.
The contingent included Pakistani-Americans, as well as Pakistani expats from Norway, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom and Saudi Arabia.
Meanwhile, in the men's elite category, Dutch runner Abdi Nageeye claimed first place, completing the course in two hours, seven minutes, and 39 seconds. Kenya's Evans Chebet and Albert Korir finished second and third, respectively.
Additionally, Kenya's Sheila Chepkirui led the women's elite field with a time of 2:24:35, followed by compatriots Hellen Obiri and Vivian Cheruiyot.
Results of Pakistani (including diaspora) runners from NYC Marathon: