Ben Affleck opens up about Jennifer Lopez's talent amid ongoing divorce

Ben Affleck opens up about Jennifer Lopez' talent amid ongoing divorce

Ben Affleck praised Jennifer Lopez’s talent along with other actors of Unstoppable during an interview amid their ongoing divorce.

During a recent video interview with Entertainment Tonight alongside Matt Damon, Affleck shared his thoughts on his upcoming film Unstoppable and commended Lopez, who stars in the project.

When asked about the film’s positive early reviews, Affleck notes that its because of the dedication of the cast, including Lopez, Don Cheadle, Jharrel Jerome and Bobby Cannavale.

According to US Weekly, he stated, “Jennifer is spectacular,” while adding that the film, due in theaters on December 6, was made with passion.

Moreover, Affleck’s praise follows Lopez’s own recent reflections on their relationship in Interview magazine where she spoke candidly about her journey to self-acceptance and resilience.

As per the publication, the couple, who got married in 2022 and have blended families, continue to remain on good terms. Despite, their spilt, they were recently spotted having lunch with their children in Los Angeles.

Furthermore, Affleck and Damon’s production company, Artists Equity, is behind Unstoppable and Afflecks’ other film Small Things Like These, starring Cillian Murphy, as per the outlet.