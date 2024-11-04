 
Michael Jackson's music collaborator Quincy Jones departs this life at 91

News Desk
November 04, 2024

Quincy Jones, a renowned songwriter, record producer, and film and television producer, has passed away at the age of 91.

Jones, who is famous for his collaboration with music icons Michael Jackson, Ray Charles, and Frank Sinatra, embraced death on Sunday, November 3, 2024.

Following Jones' demise, his publicist, Arnold Robinson, released a statement to announce the heartbreaking news of his passing, revealing that the legendary musician died at his home in Bel Air, California. 

Robinson further said that Jones was surrounded by his family at the time of his but did not share his cause of death.

The statement read, "Tonight, with full but broken hearts, we must share the news of our father and brother Quincy Jones' passing. And although this is an incredible loss for our family, we celebrate the great life that he lived and know there will never be another like him.”

For those unfamiliar, the late producer’s career in the world of entertainment spanned over 70 years, with 28 Grammy wins from 80 nominations.

Among several accolades, Jones received a Grammy Legend Award in 1992.

It is pertinent to mention that the late producer collaborated with music icon Michael Jackson on his historic album Thriller and composed music for In the Heat of the Night and Roots, along with arranging records for Ella Fitzgerald and Sinatra.

