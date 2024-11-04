Sean "Diddy" Combs gets 'special treatmnet' in jail as he awaits his trial

Sean "Diddy" Combs, who turned 55 on November 4, will receive special treatment in jail after being arrested on charges of s**** trafficking, engagement in prostitution, and racketeering.

According to the report of People, Diddy will get fruits, biscuits, oatmeal, "oven brown potatoes," spreads like jelly, and margarine for breakfast as per the menu of the Federal Bureau of Prisons.

Inmates can have "breakfast cake" every day, which is served at 6 a.m., and it is not special to Diddy's birthday.

While coffee is only served on weekends and on Wednesdays and Fridays, inmates are provided with options of pancakes or French toast with syrup.

Moreover, lunch is usually served at 11 a.m. with fruits every day, but on Mondays, the lunch choices can include chicken tacos, cheese pizza, Southwest chicken wraps, or three-bean chilli, according to the prison's menu.

Inmates also get sides like rice, salsa, green beans, or coleslaw, and dessert on some days.

In addition to it, the dinner is served at 4 p.m., whereas Monday dinner dishes include either rice, gravy, turkey, roast, green peas, whole wheat bread and drink, or chicken or tofu fried rice, carrots, black beans, whole wheat bread, and beverage.

According to the policies of the Federal Bureau of Prisons, dessert is not served with night meals.

Notably, Diddy can purchase edible items such as macaroni, cheese, Nutella, Snickers, and hot chocolate if he has money in his commissary account.

It is pertinent to mention that Diddy is at Brooklyn's Metropolitan Detention Centre, waiting for his trial in all cases in which he was not found guilty but was denied bail.