Concerning details of Liam Payne's last moments in hotel revealed

Liam Payne's body is being shipped to the UK for his funeral

One Direction star Liam Payne was spotted twice holding a bottle of whisky and sleeping in the hotel lobby, according to new reports.

ABC news claims sources in Argentina informed them that Liam was seen in the lobby in CCTV footage, sleeping in full view while holding the drink.

Investigators are questioning hotel staff to find out who supplied the Teardrops hitmaker with drugs during his stay at the hotel. It’s also reported that investigators don’t believe the singer’s death was intentional or suicide.

The One Direction star suffered from substance abuse and mental health issues and opened up in some interviews.

After the singer’s shock death, people close to him slammed his manager for making him relocate away from his family, and pushing him to tour and take on the Netflix show Building the Band alongside Nicole Scherzinger.

“His manager pushed him to do the show and there were a lot of worried texts exchanged between us,” one source told Page Six.

They added: “We were shocked, there was no way he was in any shape to do this. Liam had, in the last few months, become very isolated by a new group of people away from [those] who cared for him and who’d been trying to help him for a long time.”

