Robert Zemeckis says he's ready to end 'Back to the Future' hiatus

Robert Zemeckis directed the original 'Back to the Future' trilogy starring Michael J. Fox

November 04, 2024

Back to the Future 4 isn’t part of the near future for director Robert Zemeckis, but a Back to the Future movie musical may well be.

During his appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Zemeckis was asked if Universal begs him "every couple years" to remake Back to the Future.

He replied: "Oh, every six months," before clarifying the statement as "just an exaggeration.”

"'Isn't there anything we can figure out to do here?'" he added, imitating the studio. "'Isn't there anything we can do?'"

Zemeckis revealed, "You know, we have to say, 'There are different things that might work.' Something like that, you know? But to remake the movie or to suggest that there's a Back to the Future 4, it just isn't in the cards."

He shared that he could get behind a musical, saying, "I would like to do Back to the Future: The Musical. Just like [Mel Brooks] did with The Producers. I would love to do that. I think that would be great."

The original 1985 movie was a global hit, raking in $388 million at the box office with a production cost of $19 million. The movie received two sequels, which were also successful.

Following the trilogy, both Robert Zemeckis and writer Bob Gale refused to make Back to the Future 4. 

