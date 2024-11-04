 
Keanu Reeves reveals aftermath of intense 'John Wick' stunts

Keanu Reeves recently commemorated the 10-year anniversary of 'John Wick'

November 04, 2024

Keanu Reeves recently commemorated the 10-year anniversary of 'John Wick'

Keanu Reeves got sick doing intense stunts for John Wick.

Keanu attend a special 10th-anniversary screening of John Wick on November 3 alongside his costar Ian McShane, co-director Chad Stahelski and producer Erica Lee.

Moderator Grae Drake asked the Speed actor about the intense stunts.

Keanu replied, “I had so many wonderful teachers and guidance and worked with so many talented actors, actresses and stunt people in the sense of it's such a dance and collaboration and cooperation. So there's a couple of times where you throw up or puke or whatever, but that's what makes it good!”

McShane chimed in on The Devil’s Advocate star’s will to push himself to his limit for the stunts.

“He pushes the envelope all the time. So when your leading actors says, ‘We'd like do another one,’ and it's raining for the seventh day in a row outside … and you're standing there, whatever. And you go, ‘Well, Keanu's doing it. Here we are. Here we go,’ ” said McShane.

Moderator Drake then quipped “nobody's ever looked at a pencil the same way again,” with Keanu responding: “You shouldn't. Because they work!”

John Wick was a global hit and received three sequels and multiple spin offs, including Ana de Armas starring Ballerina, The Continental and a prequel anime series. A spin off featuring Donnie Yen is also in the works.  

