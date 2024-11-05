Anya Taylor-Joy 'shaken up' by life threatening incident

Anya Taylor-Joy might have just made a narrow escape!

The Hollywood actress and her musician husband, Malcolm McRae, were in their bedroom of their mansion in London when masked raiders tried to access the room in a burglary attempt, as per the Mirror.

It is reported that the couple is shaken-up by the potentially dangerous incident but are not physically hurt.

The 28-year-old star of The Queen's Gambit and the rock star were reportedly in the property accompanied by McRae's band, more* Kane Richotte.

As per The Standard the glass was also allegedly smashed by the trespassers as they forced their way into the North London property.

McRae and Taylor-Joy married each other in September 2023, holding a lavish ceremony in Venice inviting more than 150 guests.

In a conversation with WWD.com Anya detailed the thought process behind her rather sentimental wedding dress.

Explaining how the details of her love story was shared on their big day, the actress told the outlet, "I wanted our love story to be embroidered on the dress. I didn't want to wear white, I don't know why, but there's so much embroidery."