Prince Andrew denies his ‘crumbling' life to live like ‘sheikhs'

Prince Andrew is seemingly insisting to retain his Windsor mansion, despite King Charles’ persuasion to vacate.



The Duke of York is adamant he can finance his lifestyle in the 30-bedroom Royal Lodge and is officially challenging His Majesty’s orders.

Royal expert Grant Rollins writes for The Sun: “Now, experts have warned Andrew ‘needs to get real’ about his financial situation and ‘downsize’ from his 30-room mansion, suggesting he is petulantly ‘shoving up two fingers at King Charles’ by staying put.

He notes: “The Duke is said to be determined to hold onto the crumbling Royal Lodge, despite his brother King Charles cutting off his £1 million a year allowance.”

The expert continued: “The once spendthrift prince, who lived a jetset lifestyle with sheikhs and billionaires, is no longer a working royal and doesn’t appear to have a job.”

Meanwhile, former Liberal Democrat MP Norman Baker says: “He thinks that Andrew will struggle to find a wealthy benefactor to bail him out like he did in the past, because he’s “persona non grata” following allegations that he had sex with Virginia Giuffre after she was trafficked by serial abuser Jeffrey Epstein.”

“The royal has always denied having sex with Virginia, who was 17 at the time of the alleged offence in 2001, but paid a reported £12 million to her to settle a civil claim in 2022,” notes Mr Baker.

“He has reportedly been offered the chance to live in Frogmore Cottage, which Prince Harry briefly lived in with his wife Meghan, in Windsor instead, but doesn’t want to shift to the much smaller property,” he continues.