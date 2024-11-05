Ariana Grande takes major step in Ethan Slater relationship amid 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande hints at relationship update amid 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed her relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, by sharing their first picture together on Instagram.

The 31-year-old pop sensation and 32-year-old Broadway actor attended the Wicked premiere in Sydney on Sunday and posted the image on social media the following day.

In the photo, Ariana is seen leading Ethan down a staircase, while she captioned one of several pictures in a carousel post, "Sydney, you have stolen our hearts."

Moreover, Ethan later shared the same image on his Instagram Stories.

Grande is starring as Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the beloved musical, while Slayer plays the character Boq.

According to Daily Mail, the pair kept their relationship largely under wraps since rumors surfaced in July, making this post their first public acknowledgment.

Additionally, fans have taken to social media to note an “uncanny” resemblance between the new couple, sparking buzz over the similarities in their looks, as per the outlet.