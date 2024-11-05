 
Geo News

Ariana Grande takes major step in Ethan Slater relationship amid 'Wicked' premiere

Ariana Grande makes surprising revelation about her relationship amid 'Wicked' premiere on her social media platform

By
Web Desk
|

November 05, 2024

Ariana Grande hints at relationship update amid Wicked premiere
Ariana Grande hints at relationship update amid 'Wicked' premiere 

Ariana Grande has officially confirmed her relationship with her Wicked co-star, Ethan Slater, by sharing their first picture together on Instagram.

The 31-year-old pop sensation and 32-year-old Broadway actor attended the Wicked premiere in Sydney on Sunday and posted the image on social media the following day.

In the photo, Ariana is seen leading Ethan down a staircase, while she captioned one of several pictures in a carousel post, "Sydney, you have stolen our hearts."

Ariana Grande takes major step in Ethan Slater relationship amid Wicked premiere

Moreover, Ethan later shared the same image on his Instagram Stories.

Grande is starring as Glinda the Good Witch in Jon M. Chu’s film adaptation of the beloved musical, while Slayer plays the character Boq.

According to Daily Mail, the pair kept their relationship largely under wraps since rumors surfaced in July, making this post their first public acknowledgment.

Additionally, fans have taken to social media to note an “uncanny” resemblance between the new couple, sparking buzz over the similarities in their looks, as per the outlet. 

Margot Robbie takes newborn son out for the first time
Margot Robbie takes newborn son out for the first time
Kate Middleton leaves fans excited with next move post Royal comeback
Kate Middleton leaves fans excited with next move post Royal comeback
Prince Harry has ‘disgusted' pal after private whining on Royals video
Prince Harry has ‘disgusted' pal after private whining on Royals
Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen
Kris Jenner, Sylvester Stallone send heartfelt gifts to Rocky Thirteen
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon tease new project with growing out beards together
Ben Affleck, Matt Damon tease new project with growing out beards together
Prince Andrew wants to avoid looking ‘guilty' after defamation video
Prince Andrew wants to avoid looking ‘guilty' after defamation
Justin Timberlake pens emotional note for late 'mentor' Quincy Jones
Justin Timberlake pens emotional note for late 'mentor' Quincy Jones
Prince Andrew believes ‘international' money will come to rescue video
Prince Andrew believes ‘international' money will come to rescue