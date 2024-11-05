US election 2024: Campaigns peak on final day

Kamala Harris reacts on stage during a campaign rally at Carrie Blast Furnaces National Historic Landmark, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 4, 2024. — Reuters

TEXAS: On the final day of the US presidential election campaign, the energy was palpable. Both Democratic candidate Kamala Harris and Republican candidate Donald Trump worked vigorously to captivate voters in crucial swing states through their last rallies and speeches.

According to polls and analyses, both candidates are neck-and-neck at the national level and, more critically, in swing states like Pennsylvania, Michigan, and North Carolina. The results from these states are likely to play a decisive role in determining the election outcome.

Harris held her final rally in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, where she was endorsed by celebrities such as Lady Gaga, Ricky Martin, and Oprah Winfrey.

On the other side, Trump concluded his campaign in Grand Rapids, Michigan, rallying his core base with a call to “Make America Strong Again.” Both candidates are making every effort to attract voters in these pivotal states.

In recent speeches, Trump adopted a hardline stance on undocumented immigrants, labelling them as a “threat to America.” He proposed deploying UFC fighters to border security, a suggestion that drew criticism from human rights advocates.

Analysts suggest that Trump’s strong rhetoric may be a tactic to rally his base and capture public attention.

Climate change has emerged as a central issue in this election. Harris plans to continue the implementation of the Inflation Reduction Act to address climate change and promote eco-friendly policies.

In contrast, Trump seeks to revive fracking for energy independence and plans to withdraw from the Paris Agreement once again. This stance appeals to conservative voters who prioritise energy independence.

The candidates’ differing approaches to the Middle East are also influencing Muslim voters. Harris’s moderate stance on the conflict and her support for abortion rights are alienating some Muslim voters, while Trump’s conservative stance and strong support for the occupying forces are solidifying his appeal within certain voter segments. Additionally, Trump’s promise to avoid wars resonates positively with Muslim voters.

Women’s rights and abortion have become critical issues in this election. Harris has pledged to support legislation safeguarding abortion rights, while Trump maintains a firm anti-abortion stance. Polls indicate growing support for Harris among female voters, whereas a significant number of male voters are leaning toward Trump.

Analysts believe the results in swing states will heavily influence the final outcome of this election. If Harris successfully mobilises female voters and climate advocates to turn out in large numbers, her chances of victory will increase.

Conversely, if Trump can energise his core conservative base to vote in high numbers, he could win in a close race.

This election could mark a turning point for America’s social and political landscape. Issues such as women’s rights, climate change, and immigration are shaping this election and are likely to have a lasting impact on future American politics and legislation.