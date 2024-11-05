Real reason why Prince William mentioned Prince Harry in new documentary

Prince William’s mention of his younger brother Prince Harry’s name in his new documentary was not an olive branch towards the Duke of Sussex, a royal expert has revealed.



Amid claims that the Prince of Wales took a step towards reconciliation with the Duke of Sussex after he mentioned Harry’s name in Prince William: We Can End Homelessness, an expert has spilt the truth.

According to royal expert Phil Dampier, William and Harry "couldn't be further apart despite the Prince of Wales’s recent mention of his rebellious brother’s moniker.

Dismissing it as "not a major breakthrough," Dampier noted that William's reference to Harry was simply a necessity as he was discussing their childhood charity visits with Diana.

Speaking with The Sun, Dampier said, "[William] was going on about their childhood when Diana took them to various charities and so he had to mention [Harry].”

“It's as simple as that It would have been a snub if he hadn't,” he revealed. "I don't see it as any sort of major breakthrough, I'm afraid, in their relationship.”

"Which is sadly, as far apart as ever."