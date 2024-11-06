Victoria Beckham brushes off people's opinions: ‘Too many kids to worry about’

Victoria Beckham says she’s too busy to worry about others’ opinions.

The Fashion designer appeared in a recent cover story of Harper's Bazaar UK andcandidly discussed her life, particularly after turning 50 this year.

David Beckham's wife said referring to their quiet public lives, “This is just how we want to live our lives right now,”

“I suppose it used to be fun to go out and be chased by paparazzi walking down Bond Street — and you would dress knowing you were going to get that. I don’t want that any more," she continued.

During the chat, the outlet questioned Victoria whether she keeps track of what's written and said about her.

The former Spice Girl member responded by saying, “I’ve been doing this too long. I suppose I did when I was growing up but, nowadays, there’s just too much going on; too busy; too many kids to worry about. I woke up at 50, and I gave a s*** less,”

While talking about her makeup brand Victoria revealed that the brand under her name saw a profitable turnaround in 2023.

"It’s a huge accomplishment," she noted. "The company has been through so much over the last 17 years — ups, downs, restructuring... it’s been quite the journey. So, finally, to be able to say we’re profitable is something I’m so proud of, because it’s not an easy industry, and it’s getting harder and harder. To be able to say that I’m selling clothes right now, when you look at how luxury is struggling..."