Exit polls for US presidenital election are in — check out where Kamala Harris, Donald Trump stand

Preliminary exit poll results reveal tight race between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump

By
Reuters
|

November 06, 2024

People wait to vote at a polling station during the 2024 US presidential election on Election Day, in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, US, November 5, 2024. — Reuters
Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump went head-to-head in Tuesday's US presidential election, with each candidate aiming to secure support based on their stances on key issues like abortion, the economy, and foreign policy.

Here are preliminary exit poll results from Edison Research, with updates expected as more responses come in.

Nevada exit poll

46% of Nevada voters had a favourable view of Trump, down from 48% in Edison Research's 2020 exit poll. 52% viewed him unfavourably, compared to 50% in 2020.

45% of Nevada voters had a favourable view of Harris, compared to 52% who held the same view of Biden in 2020. 54% viewed her unfavourably, compared to 47% for Biden in 2020.

Wisconsin exit poll

44% of Wisconsin voters had a favourable view of Trump, compared to 43% in 2020. 52% viewed him unfavourably, down from 55% in 2020.

47% had a favourable view of Harris, compared to 52% for Biden in 2020. 52% viewed her unfavourably, up from 46% for Biden.

Arizona exit poll

46% of Arizona voters had a favourable view of Trump, compared to 48% in 2020. 52% viewed him unfavourably, up from 51% in 2020.

46% viewed Harris favourably, compared to 49% for Biden in 2020. 52% viewed her unfavourably, up from 50% for Biden.

Pennsylvania exit poll

47% of Pennsylvania voters viewed Trump favourably, the same as in 2020. 51% viewed him unfavourably, down from 52% in 2020.

46% had a favourable view of Harris, compared to 50% for Biden in 2020. 53% viewed her unfavourably, up from 49% for Biden.

Georgia exit poll

46% of Georgia voters viewed Trump favourably, consistent with 2020. 52% viewed him unfavourably, compared to 53% in 2020.

49% had a favourable view of Harris, compared to 50% for Biden in 2020. 49% viewed her unfavourably, up from 48% for Biden.

Michigan exit poll

45% of Michigan voters had a favourable view of Trump, the same as in 2020. 53% viewed him unfavourably, unchanged from 2020.

48% viewed Harris favourably, compared to 51% for Biden in 2020. 50% viewed her unfavourably, up from 47% for Biden.

North Carolina exit poll

43% of North Carolina voters viewed Trump favourably, down from 47% in 2020. 55% viewed him unfavourably, up from 51% in 2020.

48% viewed Harris favourably, compared to 50% for Biden in 2020. 50% viewed her unfavourably, up from 47% for Biden.

