Kristin Cavallari 'back in dating game' month after Mark Estes split

Kristin Cavallari announced her breakup from Mark Estes in September

November 06, 2024

Kristin Cavallari is "back in the dating game" after announcing her split from Mark Estes in September.

In the latest episode of her Let's Be Honest podcast, the 37-year-old TV star admitted that she's already returned to dating.

"Here's my thing. I think I'm just so f****** over Hollywood in general,” said the blonde beauty.

"I'm having people reach out to me right now, and I've had a couple, like, big people in Hollywood reach out to me ... But there is nothing in me that wants to go out with these people. Whereas three years ago, I would have been like, 'Okay. Yeah,’” she continued.

Kristen previously claimed that their breakup was due to the 13-year age difference between her and Mark. So, she is now keen to date someone her own age.

"I wouldn't say it's a deal breaker, but I am not looking to date anyone in entertainment. And, like, I will never date anyone from the DMs ever again because it attracts the wrong type of guy,” said the Very Cavallari star.

