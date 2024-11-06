World leaders react to Donald Trump's 'impressive' US election victory

The combination image shows Emmanuel Macron (L), Donald Trump (C) and Narendra Modi in separate gatherings. — Reuters

Reactions from major world leaders began trickling in on Wednesday as Fox News projected that Republican Donald Trump had won the battleground state of Pennsylvania, which would all but close off Democratic Vice President Kamala Harris's chances of winning the US presidency.

French President Emmanuel Macron congratulated Trump after the Republicans claimed victory.

"Congratulations, President Donald Trump," said Macron.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he looked forward to renewing collaboration with Trump to strengthen the "comprehensive global and strategic partnership" between the countries.

"Let's work for the betterment of our people and to promote global peace, stability and prosperity," Modi said.

Trump was also congratulated by Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer.

"The United States is an important strategic partner for Austria. We look forward to further expanding and strengthening our transatlantic relations to successfully address global challenges together," he said.

On the other hand, former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said that Trump's win in the US election would probably be bad news for Ukraine, but said it was unclear how far Trump would be able to cut US financing for the war.

"Trump has one useful quality for us: as a businessman to the core, he mortally dislikes spending money on various hangers-on and stupid hanger-on allies, on bad charity projects and on voracious international organisations," Medvedev posted on his official Telegram account.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala congratulated Trump and said: "Our shared goal is to ensure that the relations between our countries remain at the highest level, despite changes in administration, and that we continue to develop them for the benefit of our citizens."

Moreover, Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy paid felicitation to the Republicans on his "impressive" victory.

"I appreciate President Trump’s commitment to the 'peace through strength' approach in global affairs. This is exactly the principle that can practically bring just peace in Ukraine closer," Zelenskiy said.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer also felicitated Trump and said he looked forward to working with him.

"I look forward to working with you in the years ahead," Starmer said for the Republican.

"I know that the UK-US special relationship will continue to prosper on both sides of the Atlantic for years to come," he added.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban congratulated Trump and said: "The biggest comeback in US political history! Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump. on his enormous win. A much needed victory for the World!"

Additionally, Italian Deputy Prime Minister Matteo Salvini uttered kind words for the Republican on his win.

"In the United States a victory for common sense, passion and the future. Good luck with your work, President Donald Trump," Salvini posted, adding the hashtag "GODonaldGO".

El Salvador President Nayib Bukele also congratulated the Republicans.

"Congratulations to the President-Elect of the United States of America, @realDonaldTrump. May God bless and guide you," Bukele said.