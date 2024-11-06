Meghan Markle panics as Kate Middleton's influences on Prince Harry grows

Meghan Markle is reportedly unhappy as Kate Middleton’s influence on her husband Prince Harry’s grows amid potential reconciliation with the Royal family.

According to a recent report, the Duchess of Sussex fears that the Princess of Wales may may drive a wedge between her and her husband.

Speaking with Closer Magazine, a royal source claimed that Meghan is "panicking" about Harry being drawn back into his old life.

"Meghan isn't happy at all,” the insider told the publication. "She's panicking about Harry being sucked back into his old life.”

"For her, it's far better for Harry to be on the outside, so she can have him firmly and safely in her corner. The thought of him cosying up to his family again has struck a note of panic.

"Meghan still has major issues with Kate and partly blames her for them having to step down."