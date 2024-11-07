 
Kanye West reacts to 'billion-dollar' documentary about him

Ye's response was over the moon about his documentary as his director revealed

November 07, 2024

A new documentary about Kanye West said to be made on a budget of a billion dollars, surprised him.

Directed by Nico Ballesteros, In Whose Name? put a powerful impact on Ye, clearly visible in the texts he sent to the filmmaker.

For promotion, the 18-year-old shared the screenshot of his conversation with the Power hitmaker.

"The doc was very deep," the Grammy winner wrote. "It was like being dead and looking back on my life."

Over the moon by his response, Nico replied, "This is the most profound text message I have ever received. I love you brother."

Goodfellas and Utopia will back the project as the documentary eyes the 2025 release.

Its synopsis reads, "With a billion-dollar budget and a commitment to truth, Ye, formerly known as Kanye West, invites 18-year-old Nicolas Ballesteros armed with an iPhone on a six-year journey revealing unfiltered aspects of celebrity life which confront the provocative opinions, grand visions and bold contrarianism that defined him as the world's most controversial artist."

“The film follows Ye's ascent to becoming the richest Black man in American history while uncovering why the superstar risked everything he had built in the name of freedom,” it concluded.

