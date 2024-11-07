Travis Kelce testifies for 'Swiftie' Caitlin Clark

Travis Kelce just gave Caitlin Clark his seal of approval.

As the popular NFL star supported his girlfriend and pop sensation, Taylor Swift, on her wildly successful Eras Tour, he has mingled with many A-list celebrities along the way.

During his New Heights podcast, Kelce confessed that there is one particular “Swiftie” he was very excited to see during the Lover crooner’s Indianapolis show, and that was, Caitlin Clark.

Speaking to his brother, Jason, with whom he co-hosts the podcast, Travis recalled meeting the WNBA Rookie of the Year, saying, “Saw Caitlin Clark there, got to meet Caitlin, she’s awesome.”

"She loves being out there in Indianapolis, says it’s a fun city and we’re both just true Midwesterners to the heart — played high school ball, college ball, pro ball, all out here in the midwest," 35-year-old athlete mentioned adding that is was nice “catching up with her."

Jason then proceeded to inquire if Clark's "dance moves were as good as her jump shot," to which Travis reassured that the WNBA star was having a good time.

“She was into the show for sure. She was there with her mom and a few friends. I think this was like her third or fourth show she had been to, she’s a Swiftie through and through,” Travis Kelce mentioned.