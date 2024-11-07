 
Prince William delivers impactful speech in Africa: 'a really special place'

Prince William visited Africa and attended the annual Earthshot Prize Awards as the guest of honor

November 07, 2024

Prince William delivers impactful speech in Africa: 'a really special place'

Prince William just appreciated the country and people of Africa after he arrived the prestigious annual Earthshot Prize Awards.

In the event held in Cape Town, South Africa, on November 6, The Prince of Wales, attended the awards night as the guest of honor.

From his four days in South Africa, that began from November 4 and is expected to conclude on November 7, this event was Prince William’s focal point.

"I'm feeling good. I can't quite believe we're here, fourth year, in Africa," the 42-year-old royal stated, on the green carpet.

He continued, "But I'm really pleased because I've been looking forward to an Africa Earthshot for a long time. I love the continent, and I'm so pleased we've managed to get here to Africa."

"Africa's been a big part of my life since I've been a young boy, since I first came to Africa," Prince William further mentioned, adding, "I felt really connected to the place spiritually and kind of from an environmental and people point.

Delivering a rather sentimental note to the state and its people, the heir to the British throne said, “And every time I come here I get a warm welcome. Every time I come here I can be myself and get away from all the stuff that happens in my normal life. And so it's a really special place, a home from home for me."

