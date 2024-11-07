 
Prince William delivers powerful speech, unveils ambitious vision for Earthshot Prize

Prince William shares decade-long plan to save the planet in Earthshot Prize speech

November 07, 2024

Prince William shared his ambitious vision for the Earthshot Prize, telling the world that he aims to "transform the world for good, one solution at a time" over the next decade.

Speaking at the awards ceremony in Cape Town, the Prince of Wales revealed that the inspiration came when he visited Africa in 2018 and witnessed the dedication of environmental protectors.

In a powerful speech, William said the Earthshot Prize "isn’t just a celebration of winners. It's a collaborative movement for change.”

The father-of-three said he wanted "to champion the dreamers, the thinkers and the innovators from every walk of life, who share an ambition to build a better, more sustainable world.”

"I believe our world can be rich in possibility, in hope, and in optimism. That is why the Earthshot Prize exists. To champion the game-changers, the inventors, the makers, the creatives, the leaders.

“To help them build upon the amazing things they’ve already achieved. To speed their innovations to scale. And to inspire the next generation to create the future we all need."

Furthermore, William noted how it all our duty to support those at the forefront of the "movement for climate innovation" and by joining together we can "champion the dreamers, the thinkers and the innovators from every walk of life, who share an ambition to build a better, more sustainable world.”

William revealed that since its launch, the Earthshot Prize has received over 5,000 nominations, with nearly 400 coming from Africa this year alone.

"Each of those solutions should be seen as a reminder that Africa is a hub of creativity and innovation that will solve our planet’s toughest environmental challenges,” he said.

