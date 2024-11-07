Ashton Kutcher proves he's a Swiftie after Taylor Swift 'Eras Tour' concert attendance

Ashton Kutcher has shown his Swiftie side after attending Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concert recently.

On Wednesday, Ashton stepped out with his wife, Mila Kunis in Los Angeles.

During their outing, Ashton sported a dark blue Taylor Swift Eras Tour sweatshirt.

He paired his Swift-inspired shirt with blue jeans, brown shoes and an Iowa Hawkeyes cap. Meanwhile, Mila walked alongside him in black and white striped sweater, baggy pants and boots.

This outing comes after the couple's recent attendance at the Lover hitmaker's concert along with their children, Wyatt, 10, and Dimitri, 7. They enjoyed Swift's London concert from the VIP section.

In the viral videos from the concert, Ashton and Mila were seen singing along to Swift’s hits like Love Story and Blank Space.

During Swift’s lyrics from Love Story “He knelt to the ground and pulled out a ring” Mila was seen lowering herself as if to propose to Kutcher.

The couple, who first met as cast members on That '70s Show, started dating in 2012. They eventually tied the knot in 2015 and have two kids together.