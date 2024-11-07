 
Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' faces delay again

New release date for Robert Pattinson's 'Mickey 17' has been announced

November 07, 2024

Robert Pattinson's upcoming film Mickey 17 release date has been delayed once again.

Previously, scheduled to release on January 31, 2025, the film will now be released on April 18 next year.

The spokesperson for Warner Bros. shared that the delay is due to the Michael Jackson biopic Michael. As it moved to release in October 2025, which opened the April slot.

"When the April 18 date became available, we quickly moved to secure it for Mickey 17," the spokesperson told Variety.

It is worth mentioning that the film will now be shown in IMAX. "We’re thrilled with the new date, and very happy the film will be available to audiences in IMAX," the spokesperson added.

Mickey 17, based on the 2022 novel Mickey 7 by Edward Ashton also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun, Toni Collette, Mark Ruffalo, and Holliday Grainger.

Additionally, this movie marks director Bong Joon-ho’s first film since Parasite (2019), which won Best Picture at the Academy Awards. It also became the highest-grossing Korean film.

