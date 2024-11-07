 
Geo News

Swiss 'burqa ban' to take effect from 2025

Ban does not apply to planes or in diplomatic, consular premises

By
Reuters
|

November 07, 2024

Niqab-wearing women in Denmark. —Reuters/ File
Niqab-wearing women in Denmark. —Reuters/ File

ZURICH: A contentious Swiss prohibition on facial coverings in public spaces widely known as the "burqa ban" will take effect on January 1, the government said on Wednesday.

Narrowly passed in a 2021 referendum in neutral Switzerland, and condemned by Muslim associations, the measure was launched by the same group that organised a 2009 ban on new minarets.

The governing Federal Council said in a statement it had fixed the start of the ban, and that anyone who unlawfully flouts it faces a fine of up to 1,000 Swiss francs ($1,144).

The ban does not apply to planes or in diplomatic and consular premises, and faces may also be covered in places of worship and other sacred sites, the government said.

Facial coverings will remain permitted for reasons relating to health and safety, for native customs, or due to weather conditions, it said. They would also be allowed on artistic and entertainment grounds and for advertising, it added.

If such coverings are needed for personal protection in exercising freedom of expression and assembly, they should be permitted provided the responsible authority has already approved them and public order is not compromised, it said.

($1 = 0.8745 Swiss francs)

Will president-elect Donald Trump get acquitted in hush-money case?
Will president-elect Donald Trump get acquitted in hush-money case?
Germany faces snap election as Scholz's coalition crumbles
Germany faces snap election as Scholz's coalition crumbles
Here's who Trump might prosecute when he becomes president
Here's who Trump might prosecute when he becomes president
2024 poised to become world's hottest on record, say EU scientists
2024 poised to become world's hottest on record, say EU scientists
China congratulates Trump, says it respects choices of Americans
China congratulates Trump, says it respects choices of Americans
Venezuela's Maduro says Trump re-election new start'
Venezuela's Maduro says Trump re-election new start'
Kamala Harris concedes election to Trump but vows to fight on video
Kamala Harris concedes election to Trump but vows to fight on
How Musk's clout with Trump could enrich his companies
How Musk's clout with Trump could enrich his companies