Martha Stewart's ex-husband's wife reacts to claims in new Netflix documentary

During the preview, Martha advised young women that if their husbands cheat on them, “he’s a piece of s---.”

In a Facebook post on October 12, Shyla, who is not active on other social media platforms, addressed the documentary on behalf of herself and Andrew.

According to People, she introduced her husband as “brilliant publisher, avocational naturalist and one of the gentlest, kind hearted men she has ever known.”

She went on to describe her life, consisting of a blended family of five children and three grandchildren, as filled with “beauty, meaning, productivity, and purpose."

As per the publication, Martha and Andrew were married from 1961 to 1990 and share a daughter, Alexis, who was born in 1965.

While reflecting on Andrew’s past, Shyla noted that he had some “dark ones, including a painful and abusive marriage to Martha,” and stated that Martha seems to be “to publicly relitigate the marriage” in the new Netflix documentary.

Contrasting the documentary portrayal, Shyla added, “The juxtaposition of Andy’s early life with the joy-filled, purpose-led, loving marriage we live today is striking," as per the outlet.

In the documentary, Martha opened up about infidelity on both sides during their marriage with Andrew claiming that he didn’t “stray” until he learned of Martha’s affair.