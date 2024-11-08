Prince Harry coming under review by Homeland Security?

Prince Harry is reportedly facing a massive risk when it comes to his chances at staying in the US, now that the Biden Administration is no more.

It is pertinent to mention that with Trump’s presidency, the chances are more so that the Heritage Foundation will win their bid to make Prince Harry’s documents public, according to GB News.

Given this, the Director of The Heritage Foundation, Nile Gardiner also spoke out, and doubled down on this “strong possibility.”

While speaking to The Mail about this, he was quoted saying, “I do think there's a strong possibility that this could happen.”

Because “It's the President's prerogative. Also, the new Homeland Security Secretary could order a review of Harry's immigration application.”

For those unversed, issues pertaining to Prince Harry's visa issues have been going on for a number of months now. It began with the Heritage Foundation's suit, demanding insight into the visa the royal recieved when entering the US given that he's admitted to consuming illicit substances during their earlier,

For those unversed, such admissions make it impossible for someone to enter the US legally according to laws.