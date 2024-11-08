Chris Hemsworth, Daisy Edgar-Jones as 'Prince Charming' leads sparks backlash

Disney film Prince Charming has sparked controversy even before its filming.

Fans are reportedly concerned about the cast speculated to lead in the highly anticipated Disney film.

Previously, PEOPLE magazine reported that Chris Hemsworth is being eyed to take up the lead role of Cinderella’s love interest in the film.

However, InSneider has now shared that Daisy Edgar-Jones might be featured as the iconic Disney princess in the film.

Although there’s no confirmation about the casting, fans have expressed concerns over the choice for leads.

As Chris is 15 years older than Daisy, who is 26-years-old, fans think the age gap makes “no sense.”

"Wanting to cast a 26-year-old alongside a 41-year-old man? Just get rid of this now," one user wrote as quoted by DailyMail.

While another added, “Why a 20-year-old and a 45-year-old? Makes no sense.”

“I love Chris Hemsworth but they couldn't get a 26-40 year old princess or a young prince?” the third asked.

The Prince Charming film will be directed by Paul King and written by Simon Farnaby and Jon Croker.