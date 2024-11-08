 
Geo News

Kevin Smith reveals how one movie resurrected his career: 'We were out'

Kevin Smith opens up about his career crisis and how one film brought him back

By
News Desk
|

November 08, 2024

Kevin Smith reveals how one movie resurrected his career: We were out
Kevin Smith reveals how one movie resurrected his career: 'We were out'

Kevin Smith, who rose to fame with the low-budget comedy buddy movie Clerks, recalled how Chasing Amy rescued his once doomed career.

In a newly launched documentary titled Chasing Chasing Amy, Smith revealed that his 1994 film Clerks “began” his career, but Mallrats killed my career."

Talking about his third film, Chasing Amy, after his first hit Clerks in 1994 and the less successful Mallrats in 1995, the 54-year-old filmmaker said, "So you got me needing to do something to stay in this business, or else we were out."

Remembering his first meeting with Joey Adams on the set of Mallrats, he shared, "That's a big part of where [Chasing Amy] comes from. And then, of course, Joey."

Smith gave the credit of Chasing Amy to Adams and admitted that it “would've been a soulless husk, like an idea" without him.

Notably, Smith's career didn't face setbacks after the success of Chasing Amy, as he made more than a dozen more films, including his latest, The 4:30 Movie.

For those unversed, Clerks had two sequels: one premiered in 2006, while the second was released in 2022.

It is pertinent to mention that Mallrats was not applauded by the audience and did poorly at the box office, but it remained successful in gaining a cult following over the nearly 30 years since it came out.

King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age
King Charles breaks silence for the first time on his advancing age
Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'
Garrett Morris says 'SNL' no longer has same 'courage'
Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton
Prince William makes big announcement as he reunites with Kate Middleton
Armie Hammer reveals how he maintains 'very clear' boundaries with his mother
Armie Hammer reveals how he maintains 'very clear' boundaries with his mother
Lily Rose Depp performs nearly impossible body contortions in 'Nosferatu' video
Lily Rose Depp performs nearly impossible body contortions in 'Nosferatu'
Prince Harry's plan of action for the UK and Christmas comes to light
Prince Harry's plan of action for the UK and Christmas comes to light
Chris Hemsworth, Daisy Edgar-Jones as 'Prince Charming' leads sparks backlash
Chris Hemsworth, Daisy Edgar-Jones as 'Prince Charming' leads sparks backlash
Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted
Millie Bobby Brown's next career move gets higlighted