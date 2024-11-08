 
Geo News

US charges Iranian man in plot to kill Donald Trump

Farhad Shakeri "tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill" Trump, says Justice Department

By
Reuters
|

November 08, 2024

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, US. — Reuters/File
Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump speaks during a 2024 presidential campaign rally in Dubuque, Iowa, US. — Reuters/File

The United States has charged an Iranian man in connection with an alleged plot ordered by Iran's elite Revolutionary Guards Corps to assassinate President-elect Donald Trump, the Justice Department said on Friday.

In a statement, the department said that Farhad Shakeri had informed law enforcement "that he was tasked on October 7, 2024, with providing a plan to kill" Trump, the department said. Shakeri allegedly told law enforcement he had no plans to formulate a plan to kill Trump within the IRGC's timeline.

The department described Shakeri, 51, as an IRGC asset residing in Tehran. It said he immigrated to the US as a child and was deported in or about 2008 following a robbery conviction. Shakeri is at large and believed to be in Iran, the prosecutors said.

Two New York residents whom Shakeri had met in prison, Carlisle Rivera and Jonathan Loadholt, have also been charged for helping Shakeri plot to kill a US citizen of Iranian origin in New York, described as an outspoken critic of Iran's government who had previously been targeted for murder.

Prosecutors did not identify the target, but it matched the description of Masih Alinejad, a journalist and activist who has criticised Iran's head-covering laws for women. Four Iranians were charged in 2021 in connection with a plot to kidnap her, and in 2022 a man was arrested with a rifle outside her home.

Rivera and Loadholt have both been ordered detained pending trial. Their lawyers did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

Trump victory expected to boost Musk's Mars dream
Trump victory expected to boost Musk's Mars dream
Eyeing reset in ties, Erdogan invites Trump to visit Turkiye
Eyeing reset in ties, Erdogan invites Trump to visit Turkiye
South Carolina warned of 43 monkeys that broke free from lab
South Carolina warned of 43 monkeys that broke free from lab
What made Arab American voters ditch Harris for Trump
What made Arab American voters ditch Harris for Trump
US Elections 2024: American Pakistani winners and losers
US Elections 2024: American Pakistani winners and losers
Debate on 'special status' triggers chaos in IIOJK assembly video
Debate on 'special status' triggers chaos in IIOJK assembly
Who is Susie Wiles, 'ice maiden' who will be Trump's chief of staff?
Who is Susie Wiles, 'ice maiden' who will be Trump's chief of staff?
Who is going to get top jobs in Trump's second admin?
Who is going to get top jobs in Trump's second admin?