Kate Winslet opens up about 'mindblowing' scene in war biopic 'Lee'

Kate Winslet opened up about a 'mindblowing' bathtub scene in her war biopic, Lee.

The 49-year-old actress played Lee Miller's role, the model who turned WWII-photographer, reflected one of the intriguing scene of the film adapted from The Lives of Lee Miller the only authorized biography written by Miller's son.

The famous scene was recreated by Winslate from Miller's 1945 photo in which she posed in the bathtub of Adolf Hitler, the dictator of Nazi Germany.

During her recent chat on The Graham Norton Show, she revealed that Vogue editor Anna Wintour offered her to recreate the historical scene with acclaimed fashion photographer Annie Liebowitz.

"The photo was taken by Annie Leibovitz. Anna Wintour was hugely supportive of the film and said, 'If you are recreating the bathtub photo I will have to send Annie.'" Winslet said.

The Titanic actress went on to say, "I was like, 'Okay, if you have to!'"

While revealing more insights from her shoot day she noted, "It was an extraordinary night, and the scene was mind-blowing – I couldn’t believe we were actually there as we had been developing the film for seven years."

Additionally, the day when Miller took her photograph was the same day Hitler killed himself along with his family.

The biopic Lee was released for a limited duration in theaters on September 27.