Jennifer Lawrence shows off pregnancy glow during latest outing

Jennifer Lawrence flaunts her baby bump during the latest outing.

On Thursday, Jennifer went out with her friends for dinner while in Los Angeles.

Pregnant mom showed off her baby bump in a stunning brown midi dress with a V-neck. She paired it with a matching sweater and a black leather jacket.

During her outing she appeared to be relaxed and happy, according to DailyMail.

The No Hard Feelings actress is expecting her second child with husband Cooke Maroney. The couple, who tied the knot in October 2019, are already parents to two-year-old son Cy.

The news of pregnancy, which was announced in October by Vogue magazine, comes after an insider shared the couple's plans for a second child.

“They’re thinking about having another child. At first they weren’t sure if they wanted another one because it’s so much work, but they’re obsessed with Cy and love showing off videos to their friends and family,” the source told US Weekly.

Insider added, “they’ve started warming up to the possibility of a second.”