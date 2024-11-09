Princess Eugenie breaks silence amid good news from Prince Andrew

Princess Eugenie has shared a heartfelt message after good news from her father Prince Andrew over Royal Lodge residence.

According to a report by The Times, per the Mirror, the Prince of York has found the funds needed to stay at Royal Lodge after he was told earlier this year that he would have to vacate.

Sir Michael Stevens, the keeper of the privy purse, has confirmed that the funding Prince Andrew will use comes from legitimate sources.

Following this major development, Princess Eugenie took to Instagram and shared her stunning photos after she attended a glitzy event and praised the good work of the Royal British Legion ahead of Remembrance Day 2024.

She said, “Last night, ahead of Remembrance Day, I was honoured to join The Poppy Ball dinner in which over £36,000 was raised for the Royal British Legion.

“Since its inception in 2010 it has raised over £1.5 million for the RBL. Fantastic work & I’m so proud to be a patron @royalbritishlegion.”



