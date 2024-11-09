Kensington Palace releases Prince William's new film

Kensington Palace shares Prince William's new film

Kensington Palace has released a new film of Prince William following his trip to South Africa without Kate Middleton.

The palace released the film on its YouTube channel and shared its link on X and Instagram handles with caption, “A truly unfogettable week in Cape Town with The Earthshot Prize and United for Wildlife.”

It further said, “Watch the film on YouTube.”

William, the Prince of Wales visited Cape Town, South Africa for the fourth annual Earthshot Prize Awards ceremony and the United For Wildlife Global Summit earlier this week.

The future king spent time with local communities and learn more about the innovation, entrepreneurship, and creativity which is being harnessed across Africa to tackle the environmental crisis.

According to Kensington Palace, as part of ‘Earthshot Week’ in South Africa, the Prince took part in a series of events, spotlighting groundbreaking environmental solutions and bringing together world-leading innovators, investors and philanthropists to drive forward the restoration and protection of planet.

This was William’s first official visit to South Africa since 2010 and his first to Africa since 2018 when he visited Namibia, Tanzania and Kenya.

It was during his 2018 trip that William was inspired to establish The Earthshot Prize.