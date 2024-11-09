Photo: Brad Pitt eyeing Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish, Lana Del Rey for F1 track: Report

Brad Pitt is reportedly looking for a pop singing sensation to sing the title track of his upcoming movie, F1.

As per the newest findings of In Touch Weekly, the names of top songstress’ like Lady Gaga, Billie Eilish and Lana Del Rey are being considered.

The movie, titled F1, will see Pitt portray a veteran driver named Sonny Hayes, returning to the F1 grid after a long absence.

“Brad and the F1 team are not being shy about hunting for a pop song to accompany the release of F1,” an insider dished.

For those unversed, the project is helmed by Kosinski and Bruckheimer, the same duo who worked together on Top Gun: Maverick.

Moreover, the movie, which aims to capture the thrill and authenticity of the sport, has been co-produced by F1 champion Lewis Hamilton.

The source also addressed, “Just like Top Gun: Maverick, they’re targeting pop divas in order to help court the female demographic to this testosterone-drenched project,” after which they signed off from the chat.