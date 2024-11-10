 
Queen Camilla stuck with ‘nasty' condition as Royals attend Remembrance Day service

Queen Camilla stays at home as other Royal Family members attend important event

November 10, 2024

Queen Camilla is reportedly upset as she misses important Remembrance Day events alongside the Royal Family.

Her Majesty, who currently has a throat infection, failed to attend the ceremony today with King Charles, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

On Sunday, former BBC royal correspondent Jennie Bond told OK!: "This is such a shame, as to see all the senior royals back on parade together would have been heartening.

"Chest infections can be quite nasty as you grow older and it’s important that the queen follows her doctor’s advice and rests. But there are other factors at play here as well: she wouldn’t want to risk passing the infection onto Catherineor anybody else."

On the Queen's recuperation, Jennie added: "The Palace haven’t said where Camilla is recovering but it could well be at her home in Ray Mill which would mean she was also keeping a precautionary distance from the King as he resumes his cancer treatment.

She added: “Another factor is that these are very solemn occasions and no one would want to interrupt the proceedings by coughing and wheezing. So I think Camilla would have had an uncomfortable evening and morning at these events, trying to suppress coughs.

