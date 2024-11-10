Photo: Selena Gomez doubles down on Benny Blanco wedding plans: Source

Selena Gomez seemingly cannot wait to walk down the aisle.

The former girlfriend of Justin Bieber is now enamoured with the music producer, Benny Blanco, and the pair is reportedly planning their wedding soon, as per Life & Style.

Shedding some light on the songstress’ wedding plans, an insider shared with the outlet, “Selena has a clear vision of what she wants.”

The insider went on to explain that Selena wants to have “an outdoor ceremony, two dresses, and tables and tables of amazing food.”

“The last thing Benny and Selena want is their guests leaving hungry,” the spy also dished.

“Selena would like a signature scent for the big day, as well,” the insider also mentioned and continued, “A perfume that’s sprayed on everything and that people get to bring home!”

Previously, these claims were also noted by another source who stated that Selena “wants a traditional wedding with elements of whimsy and amazing food.”

Titling their wedding to be a “love fest,” the previous tipster also revealed, “Her fiancé is friends with so many chefs, it could end up being the culinary event of the year!”

They also said of the 32-year-old that “she is going to have a few outfit changes, and there won’t be a dry eye in the house when guests see her in her dresses.”