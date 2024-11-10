Matt Damon reveals true inspiration behind his and Ben Affleck's joint company

Matt Damon recently got candid about what inspired him and his close friend and actor Ben Affleck to name their joint production company Artists Equity.



Matt, who formed the company with Affleck two years ago, told Deadline that it was inspired by Sir Peter Jackson's Beatles documentary series.

The 54-year-old actor began recalling that he and the Gone Girl actor had not written together in so long.

"I watched that Peter Jackson Beatles documentary, the one that ends with that performance on the roof,” the actor recollected.

He went on to say that "these guys were playing, and it’s The Beatles", and they’re live. “You can see the joy that they’re playing with,” Matt explained.

Matt, who was accompanied with his youngest daughter at that time, admitted that while watching it he got emotional.



“She (his daughter) said, ‘Dad, why are you crying?’ I had tears running down my face because of the missed opportunity that these four incredible musicians who clearly loved each other never got,” the actor recalled.

"That was the impetus behind putting this company together,” The Instigators actor.

He reminisced that he then asked Affleck what were they actually doing. "I was like, what are we doing, man? Both of us, this is what we love to do more than anything,” the Oppenheimer star shared.

“The only thing better is doing it together, in any capacity, whether he’s directing or whether we’re acting together," said Matt.

He went on to say, "Whether we’re producing together, or whether we’re just facilitating for other filmmakers. How much life do we have left and what are we going to do with it?"