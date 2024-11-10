Angelina Jolie eyes fresh start after 'dark past'

Angelina Jolie has had a tough time in the last few years since she locked horns with her ex-Brad Pitt in legal cases. Now, however, sources say she is changing her route.



Her latest appearance at the AFI premiere of Maria was a display of her happiness from the inside, leading insiders to tell Life & Style, "Angie just seems happier than she's been in a while. She was glowing at her movie premiere."

"She's really trying to let go of the dark times that she and her family have been through and live burden-free. It's as if Angelina has had an awakening: This is her next chapter!," the tipster tattled.

For years, the Lara Croft star had heavily involved herself in a flurry of court cases related to children and business.

"Angie realized she let her anger and resentment get the better of her for a long time," the bird chirped.

"She attributes a lot of her recent happiness to relinquishing her inner torment over Brad. And then there's the fact that their kids are healthy and thriving," the mole squealed.

Kids play a key part in Angelina's world, as she told Entertainment Tonight about her thoughts on her children's coming to the age where they leave home to explore the world.

"I love them as people; it's been really nice," adding, "Some people are more comfortable with the baby stage, but I love this stage. I love living this life with them and watching them do and be all the things that they are."