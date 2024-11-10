John Legend spills major advice for next 'Sexiest Man Alive’

John Legend shared a valuable piece of advice for PEOPLE’s next Sexiest Man Alive.

In a recent chat with People magazine the EGOT winner spoke about his own experince after being crowned with the title.

The All of Me singer said to this year’s SMA, “Don't take it too seriously, but enjoy it.”

He went on to say, “It's an interesting thing to win because you get a lot of love and then you get a lot of questioning like, ‘Why did he get it?’ Don't read your social media too much, but just enjoy it. It's fun. Just don't take yourself too seriously with it though.”

Legend himself was honored with the title in November 2019 after actor Idris Elba, “I was excited, but I was a little scared at the same time because it’s a lot of pressure.”

“Everyone’s going to be picking me apart to see if I’m sexy enough to hold this title. I’m [also] following Idris Elba, which is not fair and is not nice to me!” he remarked.