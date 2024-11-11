'Yellowstone' cast mourns Kevin Costner loss: 'We miss him'

Kevin Costner will not be part of the Yellowstone's last season's second part. However, the hit series' cast has expressed sadness over his absence.



His exit came after he clashed with the creator, Taylor Sheridan, over the writing and production of the Western noir drama.

At the Paramount's series red carpet, Luke Grimes, who plays Kayce Dutton, said, "It's hard to imagine the show without him. But that's always where the show was headed. It was, can these kids do it without him?"

He continued, "So we all knew it was going to get there, we just didn't know how or when, and clearly it was different than what we thought. But what it did do was ramp the show up to a 10 and now everything starts to unravel."

The 40-year-old also called the way the team finished the last season a "micracle," given the top lead actor stepping away and issues of strikes and the pandemic.

Meanwhile, Wes Bentley, who plays Jamie Dutton, added, "We miss him. He's a huge part of the show and great guy to have around."

Yellowstone is currently airing on Paramount+.