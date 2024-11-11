 
Kate Middleton replaces Prince William with Sophie in ‘stand in' role

Kate Middleton and Sophie Wessex unique bond highlighted at the Centopah 2024

November 11, 2024

Kate Middleton was given strength by Duchess Sophie Wessex during the absence of Queen Camilla.

The Princess of Wales, who made her first major appearance at the Centopah this year, was accompanied by the Duchess of Edinburgh as Prince William paid tribute to lost soldiers.

Speaking about the body language of both the Royals, expert Judi James told the Mirror: "Sophie was clearly in the role of temporary stand-in for William. She chatted to Kate on the balcony as the two women stood side-by-side and despite Kate's impeccable appearance of confidence as she stood in the spot that used to belong to the late Queen, Sophie appeared to be keeping a watchful eye over her as Anne has clearly been keeping over brother Charles.”

"It was the small touch or even pat on the back as Kate walked ahead inside the building that seemed to not only offer a form of maternal affection, caring and reassurance or even congratulation to her niece-in-law, but it also looked like the visible proof to William that Kate is in very safe and caring royal hands when he is not there by her side,” Ms James noted.

