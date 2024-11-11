Taylor Swift wins big at the 2024 MTV Europe Awards

Taylor Swift just left her impact at this year’s MTV Europe Awards or the EMAs.

The 34-year-old pop sensation triumphed at the award ceremony as she bagged trophies in different categories as well as won Best Artist at the EMAs, for the third time.

Swift led the nominations with seven different nods, where she won four of them, that is, Best Artist, Best Live and Best Video for her song, Fortnight, a collaborative track with Post Malone off of her eleventh studio album, The Tortured Poets Department.

The Champagne Problems singer, who is currently headlining the wildly successful Eras Tour was in competition with other popular artists such as Charli XCX, Sabrina Carpenter and Billie Eilish.

Veteran host of the EMAs, Rita Ora, returned back this year for the same role at the even which featured a star-studded lineup of performers including Shawn Mendes, Tyla and Raye.

Additionally, other artists also managed to grab awards in different categories, like Sabrina Carpenter who won in the best song category.

Eminem secured his EMA in the category of Best Hip-Hop, Best Alternative award went to the popular rock band, Imagine Dragons, Best Pop was secured by Ariana Grande while Oasis star Liam Gallagher won in the category of Best Rock.