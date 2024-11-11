 
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's Sussex brand's lack of focus holds it back

PR expert bashes Prince Harry and Meghan Markle over their new strategy to promote brand Sussex

Web Desk
November 11, 2024

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle faced backlash over their new strategy to promote their brand Sussex by a PR expert.

Speaking with The Express, PR expert Renae Smith noted that their professional split has slowed down their brand's momentum and identity.

Lately, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex have been promoting their individual causes, with Harry focusing on mental health, while Meghan on women's empowerment and social justice.

After the couple made a joint appearance this week, the expert said that the duo has failed to show one "unified narrative" for their brand Sussex which has caused "confusing" to the public.

"I think their decision to pursue individual brands could indeed work in their favour over the long term, although it’s bound to spark a fair amount of public speculation in the short term,” Smith said.

She added, "From a PR perspective, this shift might allow each of them to create distinct brands that better reflect their different priorities and resonate more coherently with their individual audiences."

"The Sussex brand has certainly faced challenges in maintaining both momentum and a cohesive identity,” the expert continued.

"A big part of this difficulty likely stems from their differing interests, which don’t naturally mesh into one unified ‘Sussex’ narrative.

"Harry’s focus on mental health and veterans’ causes strikes a much different tone than Meghan’s emphasis on women’s empowerment, social justice, and now her rather surprising venture into luxury home goods with her new brand, American Riviera Orchard.

"While each area holds potential, combining them under one brand felt forced, even confusing, to the public.

"With the Sussex brand likely not having reached the impact they’d envisioned, this step toward individual brands may reflect a natural evolution."

