Pakistan spinner Noman Ali wins ICC Men's Player of the Month

Noman Ali celebrates after taking the wicket at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi, on October 26, 2024. — AFP

KARACHI: Pakistan spinner Noman Ali has been named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month for October 2024, edging out South African pacer Kagiso Rabada and New Zealand spinner Mitchell Santner to claim the honour.

The 37-year-old left-arm orthodox bowler played an important role in Pakistan’s thrilling 2-1 Test series over England on home soil.

Noman’s outstanding performances across the series saw him take 20 wickets at an impressive average of 13.85, helping Pakistan secure their first Test series win at home since 2021.

“It is a great honour to be named the ICC Men’s Player of the Month,” Noman said in a statement.

“I am deeply grateful to my teammates who supported me throughout this historic home Test series victory against England. Such wins are always special for the team and the country.”

Noman’s heroics were highlighted by two remarkable Test performances in October.

He ended up with match figures of 11/147 and 9/130 as Pakistan bounced back from defeat in the first Test to end their three-year drought for a Test series win at home.

In the second Test, with Pakistan defending a target of 297, he claimed his career-best figures of 8/46, dismantling England’s batting lineup and securing Pakistan’s victory.

In the series-deciding third Test in Rawalpindi, Noman made a critical contribution with the bat, scoring a resilient 45 runs at number nine to give Pakistan a 77-run first-innings lead.

He followed this with a match-winning six-wicket haul, bowling England out for just 112 to seal the series with a dominant nine-wicket win.

Noman is the first Pakistani male cricketer to win the ICC Player of the Month award since Babar Azam in August 2023.