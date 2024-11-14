 
Geo News

'Rhinestone' star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston

Dolly Parton talks about Jennifer Aniston’s '9 to 5' remake and her role in it

By
News Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Rhinestone star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston
'Rhinestone' star Dolly Parton teases a big project with Jennifer Aniston

Dolly Parton, a renowned actress, singer, and songwriter, recently expressed her thoughts on appearing in Jennifer Aniston’s remake of 9 to 5.

While having a conversation with The Hollywood Reporter, Parton revealed, “We are in discussion with that with Jennifer Aniston and a couple of people” regarding the recreation of 9 to 5.

The Rhinestone actress quipped that she is not sure whether she "will be involved as a producer or even be in it" but added that "we’re hoping at some point there might be a new version of it with new and younger people."

Stressing that she still thinks “it’d be a wonderful idea to do it,” as everything is “so different” now from technology to workplace compared to when the original movie was made in 1980.

Parton further stated that as they are in talk with Aniston, she does not know “what will come of it, but it would be great.”

It is pertinent to mention that Aniston is making the film with her partner Kristin Hahn under the banner of their company, Echo Films.

Diablo Cody, who won an Oscar for writing Juno, will write the script, as she has also scribbled the scripts for films, including the most recent movie Lisa Frankenstein, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Tully.

