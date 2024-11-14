 
Geo News

Angelina Jolie, kids planning to leave Brad Pitt behind: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly planning to move near her close pal, Akala, in Europe

By
Web Desk
|

November 14, 2024

Photo: Angelina Jolie, kids planning to leave Brad Pitt behind: Source
Photo: Angelina Jolie, kids planning to leave Brad Pitt behind: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly seeking a more peaceful place to settle down with her kids.

While Brad Pitt is missing spending time with his six kids, the actress is planning an escape from Los Angeles.

The insider shared with the outlet, “She’s a very solitary person.”

They went on to address, “But she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Angelina’s rumoured love interest and close pal Akala also resides in London.

Nonetheless, the source asserted, “She wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like.”

“And of course they were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological kids,” they remarked in conclusion.

The two A-listers, who split up after their divorce was filed in 2016, are set to face-off in court next year as their prolonged legal battle, also termed as the “War of the Rose” heads to trial, as per reports by DailyMail.

Taylor Swift letting go of self-doubt amid Travis Kelce: Source
Taylor Swift letting go of self-doubt amid Travis Kelce: Source
Prince Harry seeks to 'reunite' with royal family: 'He loves them'
Prince Harry seeks to 'reunite' with royal family: 'He loves them'
Lady Gaga releases 'The Antidote' to song 'Disease' video
Lady Gaga releases 'The Antidote' to song 'Disease'
Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Katie Price slammed by fans over 'unhygienic' sink setup
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
Glen Powell recalls huge role in career: 'It was electric'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
John Krasinski details online hate experience: 'the rabbit hole'
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Selena Gomez gives last warning to body shamers: Source
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year
Prince William, Kate Middleton vow to carry on despite 'brutal' year