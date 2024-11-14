Photo: Angelina Jolie, kids planning to leave Brad Pitt behind: Source

Angelina Jolie is reportedly seeking a more peaceful place to settle down with her kids.

While Brad Pitt is missing spending time with his six kids, the actress is planning an escape from Los Angeles.

The insider shared with the outlet, “She’s a very solitary person.”

They went on to address, “But she actually has friends in Europe, so it will be easier for her to travel around.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Angelina’s rumoured love interest and close pal Akala also resides in London.

Nonetheless, the source asserted, “She wants the children to follow their passions and go wherever they like.”

“And of course they were all born outside of the U.S. — even her biological kids,” they remarked in conclusion.

The two A-listers, who split up after their divorce was filed in 2016, are set to face-off in court next year as their prolonged legal battle, also termed as the “War of the Rose” heads to trial, as per reports by DailyMail.